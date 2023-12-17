Celebrate Love and Disney Fun with the Mickey and Minnie Date Night Collection Coming Soon from Loungefly

Loungefly is sharing the love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with a new retro collection themed to the couple enjoying a Date Night! The playful series launches in January 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • You know how special it is to have a plus one for dinner, dancing, or even a movie and this Winter Loungefly is all about celebrating with the most iconic couple ever: Mickey and Minnie!
  • The fashion brand’s new collection features the couple enjoying a romantic night under the stars…at a drive-in movie; and during another charming adventure, they dance the night away at a 1950s diner where a colorful jukebox spins all the latest tunes.

  • As you may have guessed, the series features a mini backpack, wallet and ear headband, and the stylings extend to the Stitch Shoppe too with an oversized hoodie, graphic T-shirt, blind box pins, and an adorable lanyard with card holder.
  • The drive-in movie style features the couple sitting in a convertible taking in a black and white film while their neighboring vehicles are occupied by Donald and Daisy and Chip and Dale.

  • As for the diner stylings a pattern featured on many of the items is an all-over-print of pink and white checkered boxes with a motif of records, sundaes, and popcorn in the white spaces. Teal accents add the perfect pop of color to complete the look.

  • The Mickey & Minnie Date Night Collection launches in January 2024 and prices range from $10-$80.
  • Guests can visit Loungefly.com to sign up to be notified when the collection officially launches.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Mini Backpack – $80.00

  • Made of vegan leather (polyurethane
  • Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and silver-colored metal hardware.
  • Applique, debossed, lenticular, and printed details.
  • Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Lanyard With Cardholder – $12.00

  • Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)
  • Printed details and silver-colored metal hardware.
  • Dimensions: 1.5″W x 16″L

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Mini Backpack – $45.00 

  • Made of nylon.
  • Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, a 3D bow, and silver-colored metal hardware.
  • Applique and printed details.
  • Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Wristlet – $20.00

  • Made of nylon.
  • Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.
  • Printed details.
  • Dimensions: 7″W x 4.5″H

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Records Headband – $30.00

  • Removable 3D bow
  • Teal accents
  • Loungefly embroidery on the side
  • One size fits most.
  • Dimensions: 10.5″W x 8.5″ H x 1″ D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Ice Cream Keychain – $10.00

  • Silicone molded front with gunmetal-colored backing.
  • Dimensions: 2.5″H

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Unisex Hoodie – $70.00

  • Made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester).
  • Extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, and a lined jersey hood.
  • Unisex sizes S through 3X.
  • Sizing is very specific.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Checkered Unisex Tee – $35.00

  • Unisex
  • Roller print
  • 100% cotton jersey.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Mystery Box Pin – $10.00 Each

  • Each enamel pin represents an element of a date night that Mickey and Minnie share. Key moments, include:
    • Minnie getting ready for her date
    • Mickey presents Minnie with a flower
    • The couple shares an ice cream treat
    • Mickey and Minnie dance
    • Minnie gives Mickey a kiss
  • Sold individually and in mystery box packaging. 1 in 12 chance you may find the glitter chase
  • Approximately 1.5 inches
  • Shiny silver-colored metal hardware and signature Loungefly/Funko crown debossing.
  • Cannot accept requests for specific items. Item selection is random, as each piece is in mystery packaging.
  • Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

Disney Minnie And Mickey Date Night Jukebox 3″ Collector Box Pin –  $20.00

  • 3-Inch Collector Box Pin
  • Sliding mechanism allows you to move Mickey and Minnie back and forth
  • Metal backing with signature Funko crown debossing
  • Embossed crown on the back, noting the limited-edition piece count.
  • Comes in a window-display collector box.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Cross Body Bag – $70.00

  • Vegan leather (polyurethane)
  • Shiny silver-colored metal hardware, a handle, adjustable shoulder straps, and applique, embossed, and printed details.
  • Dimensions: 10″W x 8″ H x 4″ D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Zip Around Wallet – $40.00

  • Made of vegan leather (polyurethane).
  • Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.
  • Applique and printed details.
  • Dimensions: 6″W x 4″H

