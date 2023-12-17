Celebrate Love and Disney Fun with the Mickey and Minnie Date Night Collection Coming Soon from Loungefly

Loungefly is sharing the love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with a new retro collection themed to the couple enjoying a Date Night! The playful series launches in January 2024.
What’s Happening:
- You know how special it is to have a plus one for dinner, dancing, or even a movie and this Winter Loungefly is all about celebrating with the most iconic couple ever: Mickey and Minnie!
- The fashion brand’s new collection features the couple enjoying a romantic night under the stars…at a drive-in movie; and during another charming adventure, they dance the night away at a 1950s diner where a colorful jukebox spins all the latest tunes.
- As you may have guessed, the series features a mini backpack, wallet and ear headband, and the stylings extend to the Stitch Shoppe too with an oversized hoodie, graphic T-shirt, blind box pins, and an adorable lanyard with card holder.
- The drive-in movie style features the couple sitting in a convertible taking in a black and white film while their neighboring vehicles are occupied by Donald and Daisy and Chip and Dale.
- As for the diner stylings a pattern featured on many of the items is an all-over-print of pink and white checkered boxes with a motif of records, sundaes, and popcorn in the white spaces. Teal accents add the perfect pop of color to complete the look.
- The Mickey & Minnie Date Night Collection launches in January 2024 and prices range from $10-$80.
- Guests can visit Loungefly.com to sign up to be notified when the collection officially launches.
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Mini Backpack – $80.00
- Made of vegan leather (polyurethane
- Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and silver-colored metal hardware.
- Applique, debossed, lenticular, and printed details.
- Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Lanyard With Cardholder – $12.00
- Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)
- Printed details and silver-colored metal hardware.
- Dimensions: 1.5″W x 16″L
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Mini Backpack – $45.00
- Made of nylon.
- Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, a 3D bow, and silver-colored metal hardware.
- Applique and printed details.
- Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Wristlet – $20.00
- Made of nylon.
- Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.
- Printed details.
- Dimensions: 7″W x 4.5″H
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Records Headband – $30.00
- Removable 3D bow
- Teal accents
- Loungefly embroidery on the side
- One size fits most.
- Dimensions: 10.5″W x 8.5″ H x 1″ D
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Ice Cream Keychain – $10.00
- Silicone molded front with gunmetal-colored backing.
- Dimensions: 2.5″H
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Unisex Hoodie – $70.00
- Made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester).
- Extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, and a lined jersey hood.
- Unisex sizes S through 3X.
- Sizing is very specific.
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Checkered Unisex Tee – $35.00
- Unisex
- Roller print
- 100% cotton jersey.
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Mystery Box Pin – $10.00 Each
- Each enamel pin represents an element of a date night that Mickey and Minnie share. Key moments, include:
- Minnie getting ready for her date
- Mickey presents Minnie with a flower
- The couple shares an ice cream treat
- Mickey and Minnie dance
- Minnie gives Mickey a kiss
- Sold individually and in mystery box packaging. 1 in 12 chance you may find the glitter chase
- Approximately 1.5 inches
- Shiny silver-colored metal hardware and signature Loungefly/Funko crown debossing.
- Cannot accept requests for specific items. Item selection is random, as each piece is in mystery packaging.
- Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.
Disney Minnie And Mickey Date Night Jukebox 3″ Collector Box Pin – $20.00
- 3-Inch Collector Box Pin
- Sliding mechanism allows you to move Mickey and Minnie back and forth
- Metal backing with signature Funko crown debossing
- Embossed crown on the back, noting the limited-edition piece count.
- Comes in a window-display collector box.
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Cross Body Bag – $70.00
- Vegan leather (polyurethane)
- Shiny silver-colored metal hardware, a handle, adjustable shoulder straps, and applique, embossed, and printed details.
- Dimensions: 10″W x 8″ H x 4″ D
Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Zip Around Wallet – $40.00
- Made of vegan leather (polyurethane).
- Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.
- Applique and printed details.
- Dimensions: 6″W x 4″H
