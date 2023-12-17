Celebrate Love and Disney Fun with the Mickey and Minnie Date Night Collection Coming Soon from Loungefly

Loungefly is sharing the love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with a new retro collection themed to the couple enjoying a Date Night! The playful series launches in January 2024.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You know how special it is to have a plus one for dinner, dancing, or even a movie and this Winter Loungefly is all about celebrating with the most iconic couple ever: Mickey and Minnie!

The fashion brand’s new collection features the couple enjoying a romantic night under the stars…at a drive-in movie; and during another charming adventure, they dance the night away at a 1950s diner where a colorful jukebox spins all the latest tunes.

As you may have guessed, the series features a mini backpack, wallet and ear headband, and the stylings extend to the Stitch Shoppe too with an oversized hoodie, graphic T-shirt, blind box pins, and an adorable lanyard with card holder.

The drive-in movie style features the couple sitting in a convertible taking in a black and white film while their neighboring vehicles are occupied by Donald and Daisy and Chip and Dale.

As for the diner stylings a pattern featured on many of the items is an all-over-print of pink and white checkered boxes with a motif of records, sundaes, and popcorn in the white spaces. Teal accents add the perfect pop of color to complete the look.

The Mickey & Minnie Date Night Collection launches in January 2024 and prices range from $10-$80.

Guests can visit Loungefly.com to sign up to be notified when the collection officially launches.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Mini Backpack – $80.00

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane

Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and silver-colored metal hardware.

Applique, debossed, lenticular, and printed details.

Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Lanyard With Cardholder – $12.00

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)

Printed details and silver-colored metal hardware.

Dimensions: 1.5″W x 16″L

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Mini Backpack – $45.00

Made of nylon.

Adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, a 3D bow, and silver-colored metal hardware.

Applique and printed details.

Dimensions: 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner AOP Nylon Wristlet – $20.00

Made of nylon.

Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.

Printed details.

Dimensions: 7″W x 4.5″H

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Records Headband – $30.00

Removable 3D bow

Teal accents

Loungefly embroidery on the side

One size fits most.

Dimensions: 10.5″W x 8.5″ H x 1″ D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Ice Cream Keychain – $10.00

Silicone molded front with gunmetal-colored backing.

Dimensions: 2.5″H

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Unisex Hoodie – $70.00

Made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester).

Extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, and a lined jersey hood.

Unisex sizes S through 3X.

Sizing is very specific.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Checkered Unisex Tee – $35.00

Unisex

Roller print

100% cotton jersey.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Mystery Box Pin – $10.00 Each

Each enamel pin represents an element of a date night that Mickey and Minnie share. Key moments, include: Minnie getting ready for her date Mickey presents Minnie with a flower The couple shares an ice cream treat Mickey and Minnie dance Minnie gives Mickey a kiss

Sold individually and in mystery box packaging. 1 in 12 chance you may find the glitter chase

Approximately 1.5 inches

Shiny silver-colored metal hardware and signature Loungefly/Funko crown debossing.

Cannot accept requests for specific items. Item selection is random, as each piece is in mystery packaging.

Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

Disney Minnie And Mickey Date Night Jukebox 3″ Collector Box Pin – $20.00

3-Inch Collector Box Pin

Sliding mechanism allows you to move Mickey and Minnie back and forth

Metal backing with signature Funko crown debossing

Embossed crown on the back, noting the limited-edition piece count.

Comes in a window-display collector box.

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Diner Cross Body Bag – $70.00

Vegan leather (polyurethane)

Shiny silver-colored metal hardware, a handle, adjustable shoulder straps, and applique, embossed, and printed details.

Dimensions: 10″W x 8″ H x 4″ D

Disney Mickey And Minnie Date Night Drive-In Zip Around Wallet – $40.00

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane).

Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware.

Applique and printed details.

Dimensions: 6″W x 4″H

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!