Let’s Go for a Walk! Loungefly Presents I Heart Disney Dogs Collection for Humans and Their Pets

Earlier this year, Loungefly launched their first ever line of Pet Accessories that became an instant smash hit with fans and their furry friends. Well more designs are on the way, this time, fittingly, with Disney dogs as the stars. And if that’s not enough there are fashion accessories for pet parents too so everyone can match!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly pet line is expanding and naturally they’re going to the dogs for inspiration! Eight adorable canines from five animated classics have been invited for a playdate with Loungefly and we can’t wait to get our paws on these accessories.

Fans will delight in seeing characters from The Fox and the Hound, 101 Dalmatians, Lady and the Tramp, Peter Pan and Oliver and Company living their best lives and becoming fashion icons at the same time.

One style features the animated pups grouped together in an allover print dotted with paw prints and set against a mint green background; while another look is a dog house with a lenticular “opening” showcasing different dogs as you move the image around.

As with the first series that launched this past fall, the I Heart Disney Dogs Collection features styles for pets such as a leash collar treat bag harness

The Lady and the Tramp Lady's Doghouse Treat Bag (Entertainment Earth)

For the human companions there are mini backpacks ($80-$90; one Loungefly exclusive

Lady and the Tramp Exclusive Plush Cosplay Mini Backpack at Loungefly.

Fans will find the collection available now for pre-order from our friends at Entertainment Earth, and all styles plus an exclusive mini backpack will soon be available directly through Loungefly. Visit their website to be notified when the collection goes on sale.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Sizing for Pet Accessories:

Pet Harnesses – available in three sizes:

Small ($45.00): Neck: 9″-16″ X Chest: 12″-20″

Medium ($50.00): Neck: 10″-20″ X Chest: 14″-33″

Large ($55.00): Neck: 13″-25″ X Chest: 23″-45″

Pet Collars – available in three sizes:

Small: 0.5″W, Neck: 9″-13″

Medium: 0.75″W, Neck: 13″-20″

Large: 1″W, Neck: 18″-29″

Pet Leashes – measures 1″W X 72″H

Treat Bags – measures 2.25″W x 3″H x 1.25″D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!