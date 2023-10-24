Your Stylish Pup Will Love The New Loungefly Pet Collection Launching in November

Is your pet burdened with glorious purpose or would they sling webs they he could? If they lived in the galaxy far, far away would they be Darth Vader or an Ewok? Do you look at them and see Winnie the Pooh or Stitch? We get it, it’s natural to want to bring your furry pal into the world of your fandom and Loungefly is making it even easier with their new line of cosplay pet essentials.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fashion fans and fandom obsessors have loved the unique offerings from Loungefly for their personal use, but something has been missing: items for their pets!

Fortunately, Loungefly is jumping into the pet space too with nerdy styles inspired by the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel franchises that pet parents love.

This past week, the accessories brand announced their move into this category by showcasing their new pet collections featuring: Darth Vader Ewok Loki Spider-Man Stitch Winnie the Pooh



This expansion into the pets space allows both casual fans and dedicated collectors to extend their love for all things fandoms and pop culture through accessories for their furry friends. The debut collections showcase colorful, iconic varieties inspired by the biggest characters and franchises featured on: Treat bags – $20 Harnesses – $45-$55 Collars – $20 Leashes -$20



Loungefly's pets line exhibits an authentic dedication to the fandom that pets can wear, allowing fans' pets to look fashionable and contemporary for every occasion. The new line of pet products go on sale via Loungefly.com in November!

Pet Harnesses

Traveling with your furry friend is a breeze with a Loungefly harness! Each is equipped with a bag dispenser on the front zipper pocket, adjustable nylon straps for a safe and comfortable fit, and a leash hook on the back of the harness. These adorable Cosplay Harnesses are made of durable vegan leather (polyurethane) and feature embossed and printed details plus a coordinating inside lining. Harness are available in three sizes: Small ($45.00): Neck: 9″-16″ X Chest: 12″-20″ | Medium ($50.00): Neck: 10″-20″ X Chest: 14″-33″ | Large ($55.00): Neck: 13″-25″ X Chest: 23″-45″

Pet Collars

Let your puppy show off their fashion sense with a fantastic collar from Loungefly. The brand’s signature plaque accompanies a crown on the collar’s buckle, and an enamel paw print charm appears on the leash hook. Collar adjusts for safety/fit and includes sturdy metal hardware. Collars are available in three sizes: Small: 0.5″W, Neck: 9″-13″ | Medium: 0.75″W, Neck: 13″-20″ | Large: 1″W, Neck: 18″-29″

Pet Leashes

Lead the way in style with a pet leash that could only come from Loungefly! Each leash is made with durable nylon material and features printed details and motifs from your favorite franchises. A cushioned handle provides extra comfort during walk time, and sturdy metal hardware ensures durability. Clip a treat bag to the leash’s D-ring to keep your best friend’s essentials safe at hand! Leashes measure: 1″W X 72″H

Treat Bags

When you’re out in public and your pet has been exceptional, it’s nice to acknowledge them with a tasty treat! Keep their favorites handy with themed treat bags that attach to your new Loungefly leash via a durable lobster clip. Each treat bag is made of durable vegan leather (polyurethane) with sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include debossed and printed details, plus a coordinating inside lining. Treat Bag Dimensions: 2.25″W x 3″H x 1.25″D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!