The Fairest Loungefly of All? Disney Evil Queen Mini Backpack and Wallet Coming Soon

Magic Mirror on the wall…am I the fairest Loungefly of all? The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs might have a bit of an issue with vanity, but we will say she looks shockingly good as part of a new mini backpack and wallet coming soon from Loungefly.

Earlier today the fan-forward lifestyle brand from Funko, announced an all-new collection in collaboration with Disney, inspired by their very first animated feature.

Available on Loungefly.com and select retailers this January, the new accessories line unveils a stylish and wickedly glamorous take on the Evil Queen and we’re already obsessed.

Purple and black sequins, a large black raven, poison apple, and green flames lend their mysterious presence to this collection which just might make your other accessories shutter!

As a fun dimensional element, the design features the queen’s golden crown extending beyond the top zipper portion of the backpack ($90) and wallet ($40). Inside, as you might have guessed, is a coordinating lining covered in mini icons of the apple, crown, and box containing Snow White’s “heart.”

The back of the wallet features flames and poison apple, while the mini backpack is accented with black straps and an image of the raven perched on the heart box.

As always, Loungelfy’s accessories are crafted with care and precision meaning no detail is overlooked. These gorgeous accessories showcase an authentic passion for the fandom that collectors proudly wear.

The Evil Queen Loungefly collection is expected to debut in January and prices range from $40-$90.

