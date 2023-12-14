Valentine’s Day Vogue: Stitch and Angel Celebrate the Holiday on Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loungefly

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s time to start thinking about who you’ll be spending the day with and we’ve got a suggestion: Stitch and Angel! The adorable aliens are settling into a chill vibe for the holiday and lending their sweet faces to a new Loungefly bag exclusive to Entertainment Earth!

We love to indulge in seasonal treats, especially if they’re of the candy variety! As our thoughts shift to all things Valentine’s Day, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are teaming up for a new exclusive crossbody bag that looks like a box of chocolates.

This winter Disney fans can celebrate love and friendship with Stitch and his sweetheart Angel. The alien duo share a cute kiss on this heart-shaped crossbody bag designed for the holiday.

Lilo & Stitch Angel and Stitch Heart Kiss Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

The figural bag features a zip top closure for the main compartment, and keeping with the box of chocolate theme, also has a front snap closure that opens to reveal an assortment of chocolates! Look closely and you’ll see that the truffles are decorated with images of Stitch and Angel, hibiscus flowers, palm fronds, and hearts.

Of course this is a Loungefly, so you know there’s a matching interior lining! In this case it’s the same design as the “chocolate box” only on fabric instead of faux leather. The back of the bag has a small image of Stitch and Angel in front of a pink heart, along with the traditional Loungefly medallion.

Whether you’re getting a gift for yourself (you deserve it!) or sharing these “chocolates” with someone you love, you can find the Stitch and Angel Valentine’s Day Loungefly available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $59.99 and is expected to ship in January 2024.

