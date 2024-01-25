The story of Sleeping Beauty is enchanting, at times tragic, but ultimately a happy fairy tale. This year Disney’s iconic version of the story marks its 65th anniversary and Loungefly is celebrating the occasion with new accessories featuring a floral scene inspired by Briar Rose’s life in the forest.

The royal palace is landmark and icon for The beloved story is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024 and fashion brands are honoring the film with merchandise collections spotlighting Princess Aurora also known as Briar Rose.

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Scene 3″ Collector Box Sliding Pin – $20.00

Loungefly of course is joining the festivities with line of fashion accessories that include: Mini Backpack Crossbody Bag Zip Wallet Lanyard Key Chain 3-inch Pin Blind Box Pin Collection

A majority of the designs are themed to Briar Rose’s upbringing in the forest and are decorated with flowers, leaves and fairies Flora, Fauna, and Merrywether.

However instead of the floral setting, the zip wallet and lanyard feature the quiet moments when Aurora was asleep after being cursed by Maleficent awaiting true love’s kiss.

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Scene Lanyard With Card Holder – $12.00

Both designs feature cool pastel coloring in shades of purple, pink, blue and green. The backpack, bag and wallet also feature a colorful matching lining decorated with the fairies, flowers and a “65th Anniversary” shield.

Since the collection features two different parts of the Sleeping Beauty story, the backpack and wallet add some context with a text on the reverse side that reads: “For sixteen long years, the whereabouts of the princess remained a mystery. Deep in the forest, the three Good Fairies raised the child as their own and called her Briar Rose.”



“High atop the tower Princess Aurora slept, awaiting the noble Prince Phillip, who would one day come to release her from her slumber…With true love's kiss.”

The Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Collection is coming soon and will be available directly through Loungefly

Prices range from $10.00-$80.00 and fans can visit Loungefly and sign up to be notified

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Scene Mini Backpack – $80.00

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Scene Zip Around Wallet – $40.00

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Ombre Crossbody Bag – $65.00

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Mystery Box Pin – $10.00

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Scene Sliding Keychain – $12.00

