Mickey, Donald, Chip ‘n Dale Show Love for Sweethearts on the Dooney & Bourke Valentine’s Day Collection

Do you know what your fashion-loving sweetheart would be delighted to receive this Valentine’s Day? The latest Disney-themed Dooney & Bourke collection from shopDisney! The lifestyle fashion brand is turning their attention to classic cute couples (and some chipmunk brothers) for their seasonal Disney release that will be available in time for Valentine’s gifting.

What’s Happening:

Dooney & Bourke charming bags and accessories never go out of style so it’s no wonder why Disney fans love them so much. Speaking of “love” a new series has just arrived on shopDisney that embraces the magic of Valentine’s Day.

Classic character couples Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Donald and Daisy Duck join the V-Day celebration on an assortment of stylish bags and wallets that are perfect to tote around town or on your next Disney vacation.

In addition to the delightful twosomes, Chip ‘n Dale also makes an appearance alongside the lovely and elegant Clarice!

For this series, Dooney & Bourke opted for a pink background decorated with a squiggly red ribbon that makes heart shapes. Instead of a traditional black, the characters’ outfits are red and navy while the accenting trim is light brown.

The Dooney & Bourke Valentine’s Day Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag approx. 10'' H x 14'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop approx. 10'' L

Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Solid lining

Trim: cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

