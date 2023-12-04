Dooney & Bourke Introduce Disney Pets Collection on shopDisney

It’s time to make room in your Disney collection for the new pet-inspired series from Dooney & Bourke! The beloved fashion brand is adding more Disney fun to their lineup with a stylish assortment of bags featuring Disney’s best known animal companions.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s that? A new Dooney & Bourke collection has landed at shopDisney? Yes, and if you’re fan of any Disney “pet” you’re going to love the latest styles.

Dooney & Bourke are embracing the magic of four legged friends with their latest Disney collaboration that’s a little bit retro and a whole lotta fun. The time they’ve turned to iconic cats and dogs from the Disney stories we know and love including: Pongo – 101 Dalmatians Sergeant Tibbs – 101 Dalmatians Lady and Tramp – Lady and the Tramp Winston – “Feast” Cheshire Cat – Alice in Wonderland Duchess – The Aristocats Figaro – Pinocchio Mochi – Big Hero 6 Little Brother – Mulan And Pluto!



While the animals take the spotlight on this series, they are accompanied by an overly large floral pattern that’s full of 70s era fashion vibes. And the slightly muted color scheme helps to sell the vintage look.

Everything is set against a light brown background and accented with bright green trim.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Pets Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket with leather zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 9 1/4'' H x 5 1/4'' W x 11 1/2'' L

Handle drop: 5''

Strap drop: 21''

Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Magnetic snap closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 7'' H x 3'' W x 8 1/2'' L

Handle drop: 3 1/4''

Strap drop: 26 3/4''

Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' L x 1'' W

Strap: 7'' L

