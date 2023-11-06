Dooney & Bourke Spotlight Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castles on Elegant New Collection

Fashion brand Dooney & Bourke is once again celebrating Disney Resort destinations with a simplistic, yet magical collection that’s perfect to carry all year long. Whether you’re a Disneyland diehard or prefer the massive scale of Walt Disney World, fans can swing by shopDisney to browse their favorite designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For Disney fans, it’s important to show off their love of the Walt Disney Company, its characters, parks and enchanting stories. With hundreds of licensed brands releasing merchandise collections there’s no shortage of options, but one of the go to designers is Dooney & Bourke.

As the gifting season approaches, Dooney & Bourke have launched a new 3-piece collection focusing on the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. This simple black and gold assortment is classy, elegant, and perfect for the holidays, but can be worn all year long.

The assortment features a Tote Bag, Camera Bag, and Wristlet Wallet, all of which are solid black including handles and trim. Decorating this sleek canvas are gold outlines of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella castles, the focal points at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom parks, respectively.

The Tote Bags are also accented with the gold lettering in the signature style of each resort, so Disneyland fans will enjoy that stylized “D” while WDW’s crew gets the retro Mickey Mouse head on their design.

The new Dooney & Bourke Castle Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Cinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Walt Disney World – $298

Sleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland – $298 Front features gold embroidered Disney Resort logo Zip top closure Interior zip pocket with leather pull Two interior slip pockets Interior cell phone pocket Interior key hook Bag: 10'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D Handle drop: 11 1/2'' L



Sleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag – Disneyland – $228

Cinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag – Walt Disney World – $228 Zip top closure Two interior slip pockets Interior key hook Adjustable leather shoulder strap Bag: 5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D Strap drop: 24 1/2'' L



Sleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Disneyland – $188

Cinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – Walt Disney World – $188 Zip closure with leather pull Interior zip compartment Two billfold compartments Twelve card pockets Accordion fold interior Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D Strap: 7'' L



