Disney100: Dooney & Bourke Introduce Dreamy Character Collection with Passholder and Magic Key Holder Exclusives

Disney fans have been loving the magical celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, but mostly, they’ve been loving the merchandise! Over at shopDisney, fans can grow their Dooney & Bourke collection with a delightful new assortment of bags including exclusives for Passholders and Magic Key Holders.

Did someone say MORE Disney-inspired Dooney & Bourke styles? Yes, please! Whether shopping, vacationing, or enjoying a night on the town, fans can elevate their look with delightful new celebratory designs from Dooney & Bourke.

The fashion brand has introduced a 3-piece collection as well as two exclusives for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disneyland Magic Key Holders.

This assortment features a wonderful color scheme where turquoise blues, creamy whites, sparkly silvers, and gradient greys combine to create a dreamy, geometric look that’s perfect for Disney100

Fans will find several classic and new characters popping upon in this design including: Pinocchio Stitch Simba Alice Jiminy Cricket Bambi And More!

Each bag features a Mickey Mouse hook on the front and comes with a removable leather tag embossed with ''Disney100'' logo.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 5 1/2'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 13 1/2'' L

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $368.00

Zip closure with braided leather zip pull

Exterior pocket with hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Rolled leather carry handles

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 10'' H x 11'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 20'' L

Handle drop: 4''

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Bucket Bag – $348.00

Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook

Exterior slip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 10 3/4'' H x 9 1/4'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 11'' L

Passholder and Magic Key Holder Exclusives

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders and Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders. Guests will need to be signed into their Disney Passholder or Magic Key account in order to purchase the bag.

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Walt Disney World Annual Passholder – $368.00

Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Lined

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Walt Disney World Annual Passholder'' logo

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 10 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 10''

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland Magic Key Holder – $368.00

Hook and loop closure featuring Mickey Mouse icon hook

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Lined

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Disneyland Magic Key'' logo

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 10 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 10''

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.