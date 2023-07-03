Meet the Residents of the Haunted Mansion with Dooney & Bourke’s Upcoming Disney Collection

Disney fans have plenty of options when it comes to fashion accessories and one of the most popular offerings hails from Dooney & Bourke. Their line of Disney-inspired designs continues to grow and this summer they’re embracing the chilling spirits of the Haunted Mansion with an all new collection that’ll be a killer addition to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The spirits have heard the call and they’ve descended onto a collection of Dooney & Bourke bags at shopDisney.

Fans of the beloved Haunted Mansion attraction will adore the ghoulish assortment of perfectly framed resident photos highlighting all of the dearly departed souls that call the mansion home.

As is nearly always the case this collection features a repeating pattern of framed photos set against a spooky black background. In those pictures are faces (or icons) of: The Bride Madame Leota Singing Busts Hatbox Ghost Bat Eyes And many more

At this time we only know of one bag style—a tote—but anticipate a crossbody bag, satchel or drawstring bag and a zip wallet.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, however Dooney & Bourke style traditionally range from $188.00-$328.00.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to these chilling accessories.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Haunted Mansion Merchandise:

