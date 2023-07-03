“Till Death…Do Us Part!’ Haunted Mansion Bride Limited Edition Doll to Materialize at shopDisney July 10th

“As long as we both shall live….” Oh, Constance Hatchaway you dark vindictive bride! We’re both in awe and terrified of you. shopDisney is hoping to quell your murderous tendencies (at least for a little while) with a limited edition doll that’s to die for.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As we approach the Halloween season (yes folks it’s coming and sooner than you think), shopDisney is shifting their attention to the Haunted Mansion with two merchandise collections as well as a limited edition doll of Constance Hatchaway.

For the first in my memory, Disney is releasing a doll of the infamous Bride from the Haunted Mansion and fans will be eager to add Ms. Constance to their collections.

Like all of Disney’s LE collectibles, The Bride is dressed in her signature outfit which in this case is a beautifully tailored wedding dress. She comes with her hair styled in a stunning updo and her special accessory is a well used ax.

To help complete the look, The Bride comes with an ethereal blue veil, matching train, pearls, and a large white candle. Also, since she’s a ghost, her skin is pasty white while her eyes and makeup are frosty blue.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, however most shopDisney limited edition dolls sell for $149.99.

This to-die-for Haunted Mansion "Bride" Limited Edition Doll will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to this spooky collectible.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Haunted Mansion Merchandise:

Fans can also bring the spirited style to their home and wardrobe too! Dress the part, with shopDisney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection or decorate your living spaces with the Haunted Mansion Classic Collection.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!