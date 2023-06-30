The Haunted Mansion Classic Collection Returning to shopDisney July 10th

Is there a chill in the air, like a house full of ghosts is lingering nearby? That’s probably because shopDisney is about to introduce their Haunted Mansion Classic Collection! Fans of the beloved attraction will have the chance to shop an assortment of new and returning styles for the home all themed to the Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

One of the best things about being a Disney fan is that you can bring your love of the parks and characters to your home through a variety of merchandise collections. Over the years shopDisney has introduced fun collections inspired by the Haunted Mansion so that guests could turn their homes into spooky abodes!

2023 will see the return (and new additions?) of The Haunted Mansion Classic collection full of home essentials that will give off that ghoulish vibe you’ve been dying to find.

By looking at the items teased on shopDisney it appears that the Portraits Throw Pillow will live to see another season as well as the weighted blanket themed to the Mansion’s purple wallpaper.

We have yet to see the other offerings in the collection but anticipate a wide selection stylish items for the kitchen, bedroom and office like: Wine Glasses Cake Stand Vase or Candle Holder Pillows Picture frames And more

The Haunted Mansion Classic Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to this year’s best products.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

More Haunted Mansion Merchandise:

