The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection Coming to shopDisney July 10th

It’s time to call in the spirits and channel your spooky side! A new Haunted Mansion Trend Collection is coming to shopDisney this July with fantastic fashions that are to die for!

What’s Happening:

Halloween is still a way off, but there’s no reason you can’t celebrate the grim grinning ghosts that call the Haunted Mansion home.

The beloved Disney Parks attraction is coming back in the spotlight thanks to a new collection from shopDisney. Guests can transform their wardrobe with ghoulish glamour like this button up dress designed after the wallpaper in the Mansion.

We have yet to see the other offerings in the collection but anticipate a wide selection of apparel and accessories like: Spirit Jerseys Ear Headbands Loungefly Hoodies Shirts Scarves Pajamas

The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection will be available on shopDisney

