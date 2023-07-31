Dooney & Bourke Visit Halloween Town with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

It’s the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas so you know Disney will be celebrating in a big way! Fans will have plenty of new home and clothing styles to shop, but it’s the Dooney & Bourke bags that will have everyone talking! The fashion brand is bringing Halloween Town to their trendy bags and this series is a real scream.

What’s Happening:

Who cares what the calendar says, Halloween and Christmas are always in fashion thanks to The Nightmare Before Christmas! The cult classic film is getting extra love this year as it celebrates its 30th anniversary and Dooney & Bourke are joining the fun with a new assortment of bags.

This year, designers are showcasing the residents of Halloween Town as sketch-like icons as the whole gang seems to be having a great time. They’re featured on a zip wallet and crossbody bag.

Jack, Sally, the Mayor, Dr. Finklestein, and even Zero share this fun repeating black pattern that is set against a white background.

That’s not all, it appears that each character has signed their name in large black letters so there’s no doubt who is who.

The Dooney & Bourke Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will be available on shopDisney starting on July 31st. Prices range from $188.00-$248.00.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

The Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Detachable, adjustable leather shoulder strap with snap hooks

Trim: 100% leather

9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D

Strap drop length: 26'' L

The Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Removable leather wrist strap

Trim: cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

More Nightmare Before Christmas Merchandise:

As fans of the classic we’re loving the new items introduced on shopDisney! In addition to these high end Dooney’s, there’s a Classic Collection and a Trend Collection with features modern and fresh styles that are a perfect addition to your ever growing Disney wardrobe!

