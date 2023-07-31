Bring the Spooky to Your Home with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Decor and Character Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary and shopDisney is helping fans to honor the beloved film at home with a stunning new collection of home decor, trinkets, books, figurines, and plush featuring Jack, Sally and the rest of the gang from Halloween Town.

Halloween is still a ways off and Christmas is even further, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get excited for seasonal celebrations now!

shopDisney is introducing a new home decor collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and we’re obsessed.

Not only is the thought of merchandise enough to get us excited, but it’s also the 30th anniversary of the beloved film so we are loving these fun surprises inspired by Halloween Town. The lineup includes: Wreath Countdown Calendar Diffuser Water Bottle Plush And More

So what are you waiting for? The incredible Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will be available on shopDisney

Collection will be Prices range from $16.99-$69.99 and links to this year’s best products can be found below!

Home Decor

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light-Up Wreath – 30th Anniversary – $59.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light-Up Countdown Clock Calendar ​​- $69.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder – $24.99

Behemoth Nutcracker – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $64.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Diffuser – $59.99

Plush

Sally Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 21" – $26.99

Jack Skellington Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 26" – $26.99

Santa Jack Skellington Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 26" – $26.99

Zero Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 7 1/2" – $22.99

Oogie Boogie Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 11" – $22.99

Santa Claus Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 11" – $26.99

Vampire Teddy Bear Magnetic Shoulder Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 5 1/2" – $21.99

Books and Puzzles

The Nightmare Before Christmas Book – $18.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Art of Coloring Book – $16.99

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Puzzle – $24.99

