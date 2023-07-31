Embrace a Classic with the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection from shopDisney

Did you know that 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas? Fans of all ages can celebrate the beloved film at home and on the go with The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection from shopDisney that honors Jack, Sally and the rest of the gang from Halloween Town.

Halloween is still a ways off and Christmas is even further, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get excited for seasonal celebrations now!

In just a few weeks, shopDisney will introduce a new collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and we can’t wait. Not only is the thought of merchandise enough to get us excited, but it’s also the 30th anniversary of the beloved film so we anticipate some fun surprises are in store.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey for Adults

One of the key pieces in the The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is a Spirit Jersey that’s reminiscent of Jack’s pin-stripe suit. The back features the title of the movie in its signature font, while the front showcases a small icon of Jack and Sally shaped into a heart.

Collection is a Spirit Jersey that’s reminiscent of Jack’s pin-stripe suit. The back features the title of the movie in its signature font, while the front showcases a small icon of Jack and Sally shaped into a heart. Speaking of Jack and Sally, the couple also star on a striped T-Shirt, black hoodie, and new MagicBand+ so you can celebrate their eternal love in a few fun ways.

The Nightmare Before Christmas MagicBand+ – $44.99

Jack Skellington and Sally T-Shirt for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $32.99

Jack Skellington and Sally Zip Hoodie for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $59.99

Jack Skellington Jogger Pants for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $49.99

Jack Skellington Zip Fleece Top for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $44.99

Jack Skellington Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Boys – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $44.99

