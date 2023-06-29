Dooney & Bourke Celebrates the Disney Cruise Line with New Nautical Collection Coming in July

Dooney & Bourke is setting sail for adventure this summer with a brand new Disney Cruise Line collection. The nautical style bags and wallets are a great companion for all of your land and oceanic Disney adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

An ocean of fashion fun awaits as Dooney & Bourke delivers a new collection inspired by the of Disney Cruise Line’s seafaring vessels!

This summer fans can celebrate the magic of a Disney Cruise and the high end fashion of Dooney & Bourke through a series of bags and wallets that will have you wishing you could always be at sea.

Last year Dooney introduced a nautical assortment themed to the Disney Wish

The bags feature a navy background decorated with white outlined drawings of Mickey at the ship’s wheel, a mermaid, the ship’s Cinderella statue, and Donald Duck too. Each of the ship’s names—Fantasy, Magic, Dream, Wonder, and Wish— as well as the Disney Cruise Line logo are included in the design and are presented in bright blue.

Accenting each style is light brown leather trim and zipper pulls which adds a nice contrast to the dark colors.

The collection will include a Tote Bag, Crossbody Satchel, and zip wallet. It’s possible a fourth style will be available too or even a Disney Vacation Club exclusive offering. We’ll have to wait and see!

The Disney Cruise Line Dooney & Bourke collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the charming collection.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!