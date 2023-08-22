Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Collection from Dooney & Bourke Comes to shopDisney

Disney fans in search of some fashion fun will love the newest additions from Dooney & Bourke that just landed at shopDisney. This series spotlights the main mouse himself—Mickey—portraying the big cheese in a variety of cheerful sketches.

Dooney & Bourke is back with a new Disney collection inspired by the one and only Mickey Mouse!

This latest character-centric series is perfect for fans who want to share their love of Disney with an elevated look that could only come from Dooney & Bourke.

The fashion brand is back with a super fun 4-piece collection that’s covered with Mickey Mouse’s smiling face. The beloved character is featured in black sketch drawings where he embarks on interesting adventures like visiting big cities or flying a plane. He’s also surrounded by bold icons including arrows, horns, umbrellas and his own name in block letters.

Everything is set against a stark white background so the images can really pop! For added color, the handles and trim are bright red and each bag comes with a removable leather tag. Styles include: Tote Bag Satchel Crossbody Wristlet Wallet

The Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Collection is available now on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

Zip closure

Exterior slip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 9 1/2'' H x 10'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket with braided leather zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 6 3/4'' H x 5 1/2'' W x 9 3/4'' L

Handle drop: 4''

Strap drop: 21''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket with leather zip pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 7 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: 23 1/2''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets

Twelve credit card slots

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Strap: 7'' L

