Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Collection from Dooney & Bourke Comes to shopDisney

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney fans in search of some fashion fun will love the newest additions from Dooney & Bourke that just landed at shopDisney. This series spotlights the main mouse himself—Mickey—portraying the big cheese in a variety of  cheerful sketches.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Dooney & Bourke is back with a new Disney collection inspired by the one and only Mickey Mouse!
  • This latest character-centric series is perfect for fans who want to share their love of Disney with an elevated look that could only come from Dooney & Bourke.  

  • The fashion brand is back with a super fun 4-piece collection that’s covered with Mickey Mouse’s smiling face. The beloved character is featured in black sketch drawings where he embarks on interesting adventures like visiting big cities or flying a plane. He’s also surrounded by bold icons including arrows, horns, umbrellas and his own name in block letters.
  • Everything is set against a stark white background so the images can really pop! For added color, the handles and trim are bright red and each bag comes with a removable leather tag. Styles include:
    • Tote Bag
    • Satchel
    • Crossbody
    • Wristlet Wallet
  • The Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $188.00-$298.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

  • Zip closure
  • Exterior slip pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Trim: 100% cowhide leather
  • Bag: 9 1/2'' H x 10'' W x 6 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 10''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

  • Zip closure
  • Exterior zip pocket with braided leather zip pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Trim: 100% cowhide leather
  • Bag: 6 3/4'' H x 5 1/2'' W x 9 3/4'' L
  • Handle drop: 4''
  • Strap drop: 21''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

  • Zip closure
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather zip pull
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior key hook
  • Trim: 100% cowhide leather
  • Bag: 7 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 4'' D
  • Strap drop: 23 1/2''

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

  • Zip closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets
  • Twelve credit card slots
  • Trim: 100% cowhide leather
  • Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
  • Strap: 7'' L

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!