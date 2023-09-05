Here We Go! Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Collection Lands at shopDisney

The world of Never Land is closer than you think, so close in fact you can wear it on your shoulder! We’re not talking apparel or cute plush creatures, but rather a new Peter Pan collection from Dooney & Bourke. The latest Disney themed styles have arrived to whisk fans away to the enchanted locale.

Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, the Darling children and yes, Tinker Bell are back for another merchandise adventure, this time from Dooney & Bourke!

The fashion brand is combining the artistry of the animated classic with their signature style for a Peter Pan collection you won’t want to miss.

Palm trees, a pirate ship, and Skull Rock set the stage for this summery pattern that features green hues, soft browns, and pops of pink. Sketch-like drawings of Peter, Wendy, John, Michael, and the Lost Boys add to the charm of the design.

Everything is set against a light blue background and for added color, the handles and trim are light brown. The collection is available in several styles including: Tote Bag Drawstring Bag Crossbody Wristlet Wallet

The Dooney & Bourke Peter Pan Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Tote – $298.00

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior slip pocket

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: cowhide leather

Approx. 10'' H x 12'' W (at bottom, 15'' W at top) x 4 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10'' L

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Wrist strap 7'' L

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $318.00

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps

Trim: cowhide leather

Approx. 11'' H x 12'' W x 7'' D

Strap drop: 11'' L

