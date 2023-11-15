Dooney & Bourke Commemorates 10 Years of “Frozen” With Special Anniversary Collection

Disney’s runaway hit, Frozen is celebrating its 10th anniversary and Dooney & Bourke is getting in on the fun with a charming collection featuring sisters Elsa and Anna and their epic journey. Guests can find the new assortment online now at shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In the past 10 years you’ve likely heard the song “Let it Go” upwards of a thousand times and whether it was you listening to it on repeat or hearing because your kids were obsessed, it's forever seared in your brain!

Now as Frozen approaches a milestone anniversary, shopDisney and Dooney & Bourke are introducing a collection of bags inspired by film with artwork by Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay (aka Griz).

As usual this collection features three pieces: a Backpack, Wristlet Wallet, and crossbody bag. The background is a chilly deep blue accented with lighter blue hues, white, magenta, orange, and brown to depict character and frames.

Along with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf appear in the oval frames that look like beautiful portraits of the group. They’re also surrounded by snowflakes and “frozen fractals.”

But that’s hardly it for Queen Elsa! She’s featured solo in her ice palace gown on the front of the backpack with a stylized “10″ floating above her right hand to indicate the anniversary year. Additionally the backpack and tote come with a removable Frozen 10th Anniversary leather tag.

Frozen 10th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $298.00

Zip top closure with two braided leather zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather top carry handle

Adjustable leather shoulder straps

Bag: 11 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop: 3 1/2'' L

Strap drop: 12'' L

Frozen 10th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Strap: 7'' L

Frozen 10th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Zip top closure with braided leather zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

Bag: 6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D

Strap drop: 25'' L

