“I Am No Jedi.” Ahsoka Tano Collection by Ashley Eckstein Now Available on shopDisney

It’s not even February yet and Ashley Eckstein and fellow actor and designer Bret Iwan have teamed up for another amazing assortment of apparel and accessories. This time the duo was inspired by Ahsoka’s journey in a very specific episode of Star Wars: Rebels. After debuting at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this past weekend, the collection is now available on shopDisney too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Ahsoka Tano Day! Way back in 2008, Ahsoka made her Star Wars debut on January 29th and now, fans around the world are celebrating the arrival of the character with events, activities and, yes merchandise.

To commemorate this day, Ashley Eckstein aka the voice of Ahsoka Tano has teamed up with Bret Iwan (voice of Mickey Mouse) for an exciting collection themed to Star Wars: Rebels Season 2, Episode 22 “Twilight of the Apprentice Part 2 . “

In this crucial episode, Ahsoka duels with Darth Vader, her former master Anakin Skywalker. She wants to avenge Anakin’s death, and Vader tells her “revenge is not the Jedi way.” She responds with the now infamous line “I am no Jedi.”

That moment, including the actual script, play an important part in this apparel and accessories collection designed by Ashley and featuring original artwork by Bret. The collection spans: Shirts Hoodies Ear Headbands Hats Tote Bag Color Changing Tumbler with Straw



The tote bag, a T-shirt and button down shirt feature the entire page of dialogue from the Rebels episode along with the bag and tee also featuring an image of Ahsoka.

episode along with the bag and tee also featuring an image of Ahsoka. Other items in the collection include “I Am No Jedi” text and/or Ahsoka’s signature mandrals and markings.

Ahsoka Tano Canvas Tote by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars: Rebels

Select items from the Ahsoka Tano I Am No Jedi collection are available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $32.99 – $55.00 and guests can find links to the individual items below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ahsoka Tano T-Shirt for Women by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars Rebels

Ahsoka Tano Woven Shirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars

Ahsoka Color Changing Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw by Ashley Eckstein – Star Wars

More From Ashley and Bret:

Just a few weeks ago, the best friends introduced a new Disney Cruise Line collection that launched on the Disney Wish and will ultimately be available fleet wide!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!