Photos: “I am no Jedi” Collection Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Ahsoka Tano Day

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano, was at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today to celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day with the launch of a brand-new collection.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans made the jump to hyperspace and traveled to Disney’s Hollywood Studios today to celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day, a fan-created holiday, with the new Star Wars Ahsoka by Ashley Eckstein Collection.

The mission will begin at Keystone Clothiers, where guests will receive a wristband with the purchase of any item from the new Star Wars Ahsoka by Ashley Eckstein Collection.

“I am no Jedi” is a new fashion collection designed by Ashley Eckstein that also features original art by Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse.

The collection is inspired by Ahsoka’s most iconic line – “I am no Jedi” – and includes: Adult apparel Ear headband Drinkware Deluxe print (inspired by Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels )

Our reporter got the chance to meet Eckstein at the Star Wars Launch Bay, and get an item signed.