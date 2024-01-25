Ashley Eckstein to Celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Downtown Disney

She may not be a Jedi, but Ashley Eckstein is coming to Star Wars Launch Bay in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney to celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day.

Eckstein will be celebrating Ahsoka Tano Day at both the Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Guests can make the jump to hyperspace and travel to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day, a fan-created holiday, with the new Star Wars Ahsoka by Ashley Eckstein Collection.

The mission will begin at Keystone Clothiers, where guests will receive a wristband with the purchase of any item from the new Star Wars Ahsoka by Ashley Eckstein Collection.

The collection is inspired by Ahsoka’s most iconic line – “I am no Jedi” – and includes: Adult apparel Ear headband Drinkware Deluxe print (inspired by Ahsoka Tano in Rebels)

Then guests can proceed to Star Wars Launch Bay with their wristband for the opportunity to take a photo with Ashley Eckstein.

The festivities will begin this Saturday, January 27, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Then, on Sunday, January 28, Eckstein will be at the Star Wars Trading Post in Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.

Again, guests will need to purchase a piece from the collection in order to receive a wristband to meet Eckstein.

Guests can meet Eckstein at the Star Wars Trading Post from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Eckstein is a widely recognized actress, author, designer, entrepreneur, host, inspirational speaker and producer.

She is best known for originating the character of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars. She voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels .

and . Ashley founded the fashion and lifestyle brand “Her Universe.” Her designs can be found at Disney Parks and on the Disney Cruise Line

“I am no Jedi.” a new fashion collection designed by Ashley Eckstein also features original art by Bret Iwan.

Eckstein shared her excitement for Ahsoka Tano Day and the new collection on her Instagram account.