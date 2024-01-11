Captains Mickey & Minnie “Sail Away” on New Disney Cruise Line Collection by Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan

If you’re going to be fiercely fashionable on the high seas, you might as well have some Disney magic up your sleeves! Disney actors, superfans, and real life besties Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan have put their creative heads together for a new casual clothing collection coming to Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

Disney fashion collections can be found everywhere from boutique shops to big box retailers, but we all know the best Disney merchandise can be found in the Parks or in the case of this new nautical series, on board the Disney Cruise Line

Her Universe founder and voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein is showing off her eye for design as part of a new Disney Cruise Line fashion collection; and she’s brought a friend along for the ride: Bret Iwan!

Bret is no stranger to all things Mickey as he’s created unique looks for the Disney artist series

Together the duo are infusing “Cruise Casual” vibes into their new Disney Cruise Line fashion series that puts ship Captains Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the spotlight on: T-Shirts and T-Shirt Dresses Cardigan Sweaters Sweatpants and Sweatshirts Baseball Caps Backpacks and Purses

Speaking of the backpacks and essential carryalls, they hail from Lug’s line of adventure ready bags that fans swear by for their Disney trips. The new nautical designs keep things simple with a navy and white striped pattern and also feature the smiling faces of Mickey and Minnie.

The Good News…and The “Bad” News:

This incredible collection launches Friday, January 12 on the Disney Wish and will soon be available on all Disney Cruise Ships !

and will soon be available on ! Now for the bad news, at this time the collection will not be offered on land at Disney Resorts or shopDisney, so the only way fans can get ahold of these styles is by taking a cruise.

Also, while these particular Lug bags are for the Disney Cruise Line, Disney-licensed designs—including Figment—will be available at Disney parks this year

Book The Trip!

