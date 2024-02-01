Collect the Galaxy with Star Wars Doorables – First Collection Available Now

Just Play is bringing cuteness home from a galaxy far, far away with the first Star Wars Doorables collection! Like Disney Doorables, the line includes 1.5-inch miniature figures with sparkly eyes, each a mystery hidden behind a door in themed packaging. The initial launch also includes two themes of Star Wars Doorables Puffables Plush. These items are now available for presale in the United States from Amazon, and Walmart, and will expand to additional retailers and territories in March.

STAR WARS DOORABLES GALAXY PEEK

25 figures make up this first collection, which pulls characters from the original Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and two Disney+ series – The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Star Wars Doorables come in Death Star packaging, which also doubles as a display. Each capsule contains 4 mystery figures inside. Known as Star Wars Doorables Galaxy Peek, these capsules retail for $9.99 and are for ages 5 and up.

As with Disney Doorables, there is a rarity scale to Star Wars Doorables that includes common, rare, and ultra-rare figures. The characters that can be collected in this first series are:

Luke Skywalker

Han Solo (Rare)

Princess Leia

Chewbacca (Rare)

C-3PO (Rare)

R2-D2

Darth Vader (Rare)

Yoda

Stormtrooper

Jawa

Grido (Ultra-Rare)

Wicket

Jabba the Hutt (Rare)

Lando Calrissian

Princess Leia Hologram (Ultra-Rare)

Rey

BB-8 (Ultra-Rare)

The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Grogu (Rare)

Bo-Katan Kryze (Rare)

Ahsoka Tano (Rare)

Sabine Wren

Hera Syndulla (Ultra-Rare)

Huyang

Chopper (Ultra-Rare)

STAR WARS DOORABLES GALACTIC CRUISERS

Part of what makes Star Wars so special are the ships and vehicles, and collectors can try to get all 10 Star Wars Doorables Galactic Cruisers, which pair a figure with a vehicle. Contained in packaging that is already familiar to Disney Doorables fans, each mystery box contains one character and vehicle for $9.99.

The 10 Star Wars Doorables Galactic Cruisers in this series are:

Flocked Chewbacca with Landspeeder (Special Edition)

C-3PO with Landspeeder (Ultra-Rare)

Stormtrooper with Speeder Bike

R2-D2 with Starfighter (Rare)

Ahsoka Tano with Speeder Bike

Wicket with Speeder Bike

Princess Leia with Starfighter

Grogu with Starfighter

Luke Skywalker with Landspeeder (Ultra-Rare)

Darth Vader with Starfighter (Rare)

STAR WARS DOORABLES PUFFABLES PLUSH – STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE

Puffables Plush are 10-inch mystery plush that comes squished inside a 5-inch house. With the launch of Star Wars Doorables comes a Puffables Plush collection themed to the film that started it all – Star Wars: A New Hope.

Each box retails for $9.99 and includes one of three possible Puffables Plush stuffed friends. Will you get Princess Leia, Chewbacca, or Darth Vader? Like the plastic figures, these plush have sparkly eyes that make them extra adorable.

STAR WARS DOORABLES PUFFABLES PLUSH – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN

While there are three plush in The Mandalorian Star Wars Doorables Puffables Plush line, fans have twice the chance of getting their favorite youngling, Grogu! Each box contains one mystery plush, which could be Din Djarin, Grogu, or Grogu eating a frog. You won’t know which one is inside the box until you use the force (to open the door).

You can bring home all of these fun Star Wars Doorables products early from Amazon, and WalMart and look for them at additional retailers this March.

