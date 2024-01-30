25 years ago, Lucasfilm not only released the first Star Wars feature in more than a decade (The Phantom Menace) but they also teamed up with LEGO Group to launch LEGO Star Wars building sets. In honor of this partnership milestone, LEGO is releasing new anniversary sets and brand new builds of beloved ships like the Millennium Falcon.

What’s Happening:

The company shared the news at Germany’s Spielwarenmesse or Nuremberg Toy Fair, revealing several new LEGO Star Wars anniversary products to mark the 25-year milestone.

Millennium Falcon™ 75375 | Star Wars™

Invisible Hand™ 75377 | Star Wars™

The New Starship Collection line will feature brand-new builds inspired by the Millennium Falcon and the Invisible Hand

Tantive IV™ 75376 | Star Wars™

Boarding the Tantive IV™ 75387 | Star Wars™

If that’s not enough, beloved droid R2-D2

R2-D2™ 75379 | Star Wars™

Whether they’re new to LEGO Star Wars or have been building since 1999, this line of anniversary Star Wars LEGO sets has something for everyone such as never-before-seen minifigures and anniversary tiles.

The assortment will have special packaging featuring a new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary logo.

These highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets are available for pre-order now directly though the LEGO

Sets are expected to be available starting March 1, 2024, via LEGO stores, LEGO.com and from select leading retailers around the world.

Additionally, the LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

LEGO Star Wars Fun in 2024:

On March 1, the LEGO Group will kick off the LEGO Star Wars 25-Second Film Festival, inviting fans around the world to submit their own 25-second film that recreates their favorite Star Wars moments or forges a new one with LEGO Star Wars building sets and minifigures.

A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2 — made from an astonishing 27,797 LEGO elements — debuted at Nuremberg Toy Fair and will travel across Europe and the U.S. throughout 2024.

An updated edition of DK’s LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary with an exclusive new minifigure, is available now for pre-order

What They’re Saying:

Mike Ilacqua, head of product at the LEGO Group: “It has been a dream collaboration with Lucasfilm and a testament to the endless potential of LEGO building. We are excited to kick off our 25th anniversary celebration with the introduction of the new Starship Collection — builds inspired by iconic vehicles that are perfect for display. We are also welcoming a special 25th anniversary edition of everyone’s beloved droid, R2-D2! As we celebrate our first 25 years, the Force will be strong all year long!”

A History of LEGO Star Wars:

LEGO Star Wars debuted in October 1999, and featured sets based on ships of the Original Trilogy like the X-wing

Since then, the LEGO Star Wars line has expanded and now includes sets spanning the entire saga, along with successful LEGO Star Wars video games, books, series, specials, and movies.

