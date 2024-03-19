Video: Lucasfilm Releases First Trailer for New Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Acolyte,” Announces Two-Episode Premiere

This morning Lucasfilm and its current parent company Disney released the first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte, a new live-action series set to debut on Disney+ in June.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte in all its glory.

Watch The Acolyte | Official Trailer | Disney+:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm has released the first trailer for its new live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte , after dropping the teaser poster for the show yesterday morning. A second poster was also revealed today (see image above).

, after dropping the teaser poster for the show yesterday morning. A second poster was also revealed today (see image above). The Acolyte was created by Leslye Headland, who previously co-created the Netflix series Russian Doll . The cast of the series includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

was created by Leslye Headland, who previously co-created the Netflix series . The cast of the series includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Acolyte takes place at the end of The High Republic era in the larger Star Wars timeline, prior to the events of the prequel trilogy, when the Jedi Order is at its peak. The High Republic has previously only been explored in publishing and other ancillary media.

takes place at the end of The High Republic era in the larger Star Wars timeline, prior to the events of the prequel trilogy, when the Jedi Order is at its peak. The High Republic has previously only been explored in publishing and other ancillary media. A sizzle reel of footage from the series was also first shown nearly a year ago at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, England.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.

What they’re saying: