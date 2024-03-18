Teaser Poster and Premiere Date Revealed for New “Star Wars” Series “The Acolyte”

It’s time to finally see the High Republic era of Star Wars on the screen, as the first trailer for The Acolyte is set to be released tomorrow, March 19th.

A haunting teaser poster was released today for the upcoming Disney+ The Acolyte , revealing that it will premiere on June 4th.

The teaser poster features a lightsaber on the ground, with blood spilled just above, with the words "In an age of light, a darkness rises."

is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…. The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. The first teaser trailer for The Acolyte will be released tomorrow, March 19th – so be sure to check back to see it!