Hasbro, FiGPiN, Jazwares and Others Reveal More Exclusive Items for Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan

Yesterday we shared a number of items that will be available from licensees as show-floor exclusives at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan next month. And today there are even more exclusives from popular manufacturers like Hasbro, FiGPiN, Jazwares, and more!

First up, Audio-Technica will be offering Limited Edition Wireless Earbuds inspired by the Star Wars characters of the Mandalorian, Grogu, Darth Vader, and R2-D2. They are also available to pre-order (again, in limited quantities) via Audio-Technica’s official website.

Next, FiGPiN has revealed a first look at its Chewbacca & C-3PO event exclusive, but there will also be Limited Edition Pins depicting Rey & BB-8, Greedo, Darth Maul, and Jabba the Hutt. Plus, the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano will have a three-pin box set available at the FiGPiN booth.

This third item is the one that speaks to me personally the most– Hasbro’s Star Wars Celebration exclusive this year will be a gorgeous-looking The Black Series Action Figure Set of The Ronin and his astromech droid R5-D56 from Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series.

Also from Star Wars: Visions (specifically “The Twins") will be this Jazwares Micro Galaxy Squadron X-wing Starfighter with Karre and R-duo micro figures.

Lladró will be offering this really neat-looking Limited Edition Darth Vader Porcelain Sculpture with beautiful Japanese imagery on his cape.

And lastly for today, SalesOne has revealed a Four-Pin Set of new artwork depicting characters and situations from the original Star Wars trilogy. And according to StarWars.com, the company will also be offering posters of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi artwork, plus pins depicting Padmé Amidala, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Darth Vader.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 takes place from April 18th through the 20th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City. For additional information be sure to visit the sold-out event’s official website.