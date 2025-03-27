Star Wars Celebration Japan Unveils Showroom Floor Licensee Exclusive Merchandise and Offers

The fandom event starts next month on April 18th.

We are less than a month away from Star Wars Celebration Japan, and the event’s official site has shared some exciting new event exclusive products fans can look forward to.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of this year’s Star Wars Celebration Japan, the event has shared

Kicking off on April 18th and running through April 20th, Star Wars invites fans to Makuhari Messe, Japan to come together and celebrate the iconic films, video games, novels, comics, television series and theme park attractions of the iconic sci-fi universe.

While there's bound to be some incredible shopping all throughout the convention, several licensee exclusive products will be available on the showfloor.

Let’s take a look at some of the exciting products, discounts and giveaways.

SalesOne C-3PO Pin Badge (¥1,500 at Celebrity Ink Autographs)

SalesOne General Grievous Pin Badge (¥1,500 at Celebrity Ink Autographs)

Star Wars Revenge of the Sith Mystery Box Pins [One Random Pin] Series 1 Comic Spot Exclusive (¥2,500 at Comic Spot)

Star Wars 1 Facsimile Comic Spot Exclusive Virgin Variant by Tyler Kirkham (¥6,000 at Comic Spot)

Star Wars EP2 Mace SWC Tee (¥11,000 at FREAK'S STORE)

15% discount | Any Twin Suns Expedition in Tunisia | Book at Galaxy Tours Exhibit (Galaxy Tours)

Giveaway | TK-1 (Original Stormtrooper) Signed Collectible | Enter to Win at Galaxy Tours Exhibit (Galaxy Tours)

25% discount | TK-1 (Original Stormtrooper) Signed BTS Dune Sea Print (1976) | Purchase at Galaxy Tours Exhibit (¥11,026 at Galaxy Tours)

Grogu Cutest In The Galaxy Happi (¥11,000 at Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy)

Grogu Cutest In The Galaxy Pin (¥2,025 each at Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy)

Grogu Cutest In The Galaxy I♥GROGU / I♥MANDO Shirt ((M/L) ¥4,620 each (XL/XXL) ¥5,830 each at Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy)

Grogu Cutest In The Galaxy Mini towels (¥990 each at Grogu Cutest in the Galaxy)

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Limited Edition Original Label Can TAG LIVE LABEL! (¥1,000 at LEGS COMPANY, LTD.)

Star Wars Celebration Chocolate Sand Waffle Cookies (¥1,200 at MON-CREVE CO., LTD.)

Star Wars Celebration Cookie (¥800 at MON-CREVE CO., LTD.)

Japan Jedi Shirt (¥6,000 at STANCE)

Tokyo Rebels Shirt (¥6,000 at STANCE)

Japan Celebration Box Set (¥7,500 at STANCE)

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025: Original Soundtrack Box Set (¥57,500 at Star Wars Music)

Star Wars: A New Hope (Original Soundtrack) (¥57,500 at Star Wars Music)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Original Soundtrack) (¥57,500 at Star Wars Music)

Star Wars Celebration 2025 Tile (Gift with Purchase at The LEGO Group)

Star Wars #1 Facsimile David Nakayama Exclusive SWC 2025 (¥4,400 at Unknown Comics)

Star Wars Yoda Pin Exclusive (¥4,400 at Unknown Comics)

Star Wars Mystery Box Pin (¥3,700 at Unknown Comics)

In addition to the otherworldly shopping, the celebration will see iconic Star Wars guests like Hayden Christensen, Ashley Eckstein, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Diego Luna and more.

For more information about Star Wars Celebration Japan, visit the official site here

Read More Star Wars Celebration Japan: