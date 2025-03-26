Star Wars Night Announced for Chiba Lotte Marines Japanese Baseball Team in Conjunction with Celebration 2025

As thousands of excited Star Wars fans prepare to descend upon Chiba City, Japan (just outside of Tokyo) next month for Star Wars Celebration 2025, those among them that also happen to be baseball fans will want to look into attending the Chiba Lotte Marines’ Star Wars Night, which is being presented in conjunction with the convention.

What’s happening:

Tickets are now on sale for Star Wars Night at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba City, Japan– home of the Chiba Lotte Marines baseball team.

This event will take place on the evening of Wednesday, April 16th– just two days before Star Wars Celebration 2025 is set to begin at the nearby Makuhari Messe convention center.

Tickets range from 6,800 to 7,600 yen depending on the seating area and are available now via the Tickets In Japan

What they’re saying:

Tickets In Japan: “On the day, the stadium will be transformed to represent the Star Wars galaxy through video displays and music, with exclusive photo spots around the stadium perimeter, and special guests commemorating STAR WARS NIGHT will visit to enhance the stadium atmosphere. Please join us for this one-day-only special event."

“On the day, the stadium will be transformed to represent the Star Wars galaxy through video displays and music, with exclusive photo spots around the stadium perimeter, and special guests commemorating STAR WARS NIGHT will visit to enhance the stadium atmosphere. Please join us for this one-day-only special event." “The Chiba Lotte Marines baseball team, based in Chiba Prefecture, presents their 2025 season home games. Established in 1950, the team will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025. From 2020-2024, pitcher Roki Sasaki, currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was a member of the team."

Star Wars Night will be held on Wednesday, April 16th and tickets are available now at Tickets In Japan.

Related Post: