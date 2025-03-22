Nubs from “Young Jedi Adventures” to Appear for Meet & Greets at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025
The most adorable character from the Star Wars preschool animated series will be appearing at the ultimate Star Wars fan event.
Attendees of Star Wars Celebration Japan will have the chance to meet with the adorable Nubs from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.
What’s Happening:
- After meeting with Disney fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last year, the cutest Pooba out there, Nubs, will be making his way across the Pacific to Star Wars Celebration Japan.
- Nubs will be making a limited number of exclusive appearances each day, at the following times:
- Friday: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM & 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
- Saturday: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM & 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM & 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
- Want more Nubs in your life? Be sure to check out Mike’s interview with prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of Nubs.
- Star Wars Celebration Japan takes place April 18th–20th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City. For additional information, be sure to visit the event’s official website.
More on Star Wars Celebration Japan:
