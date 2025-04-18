“Shadows of the Empire” Favorite Dash Rendar Among Hasbro’s Star Wars Action Figure Reveals at Celebration Japan

Plus, The Bad Batch comes to the Vintage line and “Jedi Survivor” gets several new figures.

The Hasbro panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan revealed several upcoming additions to both The Black Series and Vintage Collection action figure lines, including the confirmation that the rumors of a long-awaited new figure for Dash Rendar are true.

What’s Happening:

A character from the 1996 multimedia event Shadows of the Empire, Dash Rendar got an action figure as part of the accompanying toyline for that series way back then, but had never been part of the six-inch scale Black Series - until now. Like pretty much all the figures revealed at the Hasbro Celebration Japan panel, Dash will be available this summer. Pre-orders in Japan start today, and then on April 18 at 3:00pm ET in the U.S.

The other revealed included a Black Series three-pack of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor characters Cal Kestis, Turgle, and Skoova Stev.

And there’s even more Jedi Survivor on the way to the Black Series in the form of a Nightsister Merrin figure.

A New Hope era Han Solo and Chewbacca figures return to the Black Series.

And as for the smaller-scale Vintage Collection, Jedi Survivor is represented there as well, both with the Rocket Launcher Trooper…

…and Nightsister Merrrin, who pops up in this line as well.

Cobb Vanth gets a new Vintage Collection figure, this time not wearing Boba Fett’s armor.

A new Moff Gideon figure features his Mandalorian Season 3 Dark Trooper Armor. There is no alternate head without the helmet included, though you can swap previous Gideon figure heads with this one.

And it was revealed that the gang from Star Wars: The Bad Batch are coming to the Vintage Collection, with Crosshairs as the first figure shown.

A new updated Vintage Collection version of the Bantha was announced as well. Hasbro noted they have retooled the creature, who will be accompanied by a Tusken Raider figure.

The Bantha joins the recent announcement of an updated Landspeeder and the eventual release of the HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina

