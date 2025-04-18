Ryan Gosling Confirmed for Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Film, Officially Titled “Star Wars: Starfighter”
The standalone film, set after “Rise of Skywalker,” will film this fall.
At Star Wars Celebration today, it was confirmed that Ryan Gosling will be starring in director Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars film - now titled Star Wars: Starfighter.
What’s Happening:
- At Celebration. Shawn Levy made an appearance as the convention kicked off, discussing his upcoming Star Wars movie, as a title was revealed - Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Levy acknowledged a big casting report from earlier this year before saying that in this case, the rumors were true, as Ryan Gosling took to the stage, confirming he will be starring in the film.
- Levy revealed that Star Wars: Starfighter will begin filming this fall. That seems to line up with recent reports that the film was moving forward quickly and would be the next Star Wars theatrical film after 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- Set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Gosling will play a brand-new character in the film, which was described as a standalone adventure.
- Levy, whose credits include Stranger Things and A Night at the Museum, is coming off the blockbuster success of 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.
- During the presentation, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also noted previously announced Star Wars films from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg are all still in development.
- Check out more from Star Wars Celebration Japan here at Laughing Place, including at our live blog.
