Everything We Learned from Lucasfilm Publishing's "Manga Mania" Panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

"Thrawn," "Jedi - Fallen Order," "Path of the Lightsaber," and more!

This morning in Japan, Lucasfilm Publishing held its “Manga Mania!" panel at Star Wars Celebration 2025, and below we’ve collected all the big news about upcoming Star Wars manga releases coming out of this presentation.

First up is The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope Manga coming from Dark Horse in 2026. This two-volume set will highlight the art by Hisao Tamaki for the acclaimed 1997 manga adaptation of the original Star Wars film, the covers of which (by artist Adam Warren) are viewable below.

Below are sample pages of Hisao Tamaki’s original art, including one spread from the Japanese language edition.

The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope Manga will be available in two different special editions via a Kickstarter campaign. The Collector’s Edition will be “a two-volume hardcover set with Kickstarter exclusive covers and a new English translation" and the Masterpiece Edition will “faithfully reproduce Tamaki’s art at its original size in two 176-page hardcover volumes and a104-page hardcover auxiliary volume."

There will also be a standard retail edition of The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope Manga coming in 2026, the covers for which are viewable below.

Next up is the Star Wars: Thrawn manga adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s bestselling 2017 novel.

This will be published by DPW Milan with art by Man Tseng. Below are character designs and spreads from the book with a release date to be announced sometime in the future.

Thirdly, Lucasfilm Publishing revealed that DPW Milan will also be releasing a manga adaptation of the Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order video game by Mangado.

Character designs from the Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order manga include looks at Cal Kestis, Cere Junda, Greez Dritus, and the Inquisitor the Second Sister.

We also got a look at some sample interior spreads from Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order.

And we have the cover reveal for the previously announced Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber manga series.

This series is written and illustrated by author Kenny Ruiz and is due out on November 11th of this year from VIZ Media. Lucasfilm Publishing’s official synopsis is as follows: “All Jedi Knights are bestowed an important item that only those in tune with the Force can wield—the lightsaber. These powerful objects disappeared with the Jedi when the Empire took over, but even if you find one, you may not be able to master it."

Above are character designs and process pages for Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber, while below you can see finished sample interiors from the highly anticipated new book.

In addition, the “Manga Mania!" panel featured the debut of preview art from the upcoming The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. 4 manga, as seen below. .

And there was a preview provided of The Edge of Balance - Premonition.

And lastly, we got a look at The Mandalorian Vol. 5.

