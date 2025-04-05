Oscar Isaac No Longer Attending Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025
The actor had to pull out of his appearance to work conflicts.
Oscar Isaac is no longer attending Star Wars Celebration Japan due to changes in his production schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Isaac, known for his role as Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, will no longer be attending Star Wars Celebration Japan due to changes in his production schedule.
- Leap Ticketing will email all customers who have purchased an autograph or photo op ticket for Oscar with options for you to exchange or refund your purchase.
- Those affected should check their inbox for an email from [email protected].
- Star Wars Celebration 2025 is set to take place from April 18th through the 20th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan. Through panels, cosplays showcases, and more, celebrate the books, movies, television shows, art and comics that have created the vast and unforgettable world of Star Wars.
- For additional information on the event, be sure to visit the official Celebration website.
