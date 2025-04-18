“The Mandalorian and Grogu” Footage at Star Wars Celebration Japan Included a Buff Hutt and Sigourney Weaver in X-Wing Pilot Gear
A battle inside an AT-AT looks to be a highlight of the film.
Star Wars Celebration Japan’s first big panel was for the 2026 feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, and attendees were shown the exclusive debut of the first footage from the film.
What’s Happening:
- For now, the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu shown at Celebration has not been released online. But the crowd were quite thrilled by what they saw, which included:
- Sigourney Weaver’s character hiring Din Djarin for a job.
- The main focus of the footage was an exciting sequence in which Din takes down an AT-AT from the inside, fighting a bunch of Stormtrooopers in the process.
- Grogu is seen showing off his growing Force abilities, stopping a small droid in its tracks and also swimming at one point (and, of course, eating some snacks).
- And it turns out Hutts don’t all have the same body type, as a notably buff Hutt is seen winning a fight in some sort of gladiator arena, as the Mandalorian and Grogu watch. This appears to be none other than Rotta the Hutt, played by The Bear and The Iron Claw’s Jeremy Allen White.
- In attendance to discuss the film were director Jon Favreau and his co-writer, Dave Filoni, along with stars Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver.
- Details on Weaver’s character remained mysterious, though photos were shown of her on set wearing an X-Wing pilot uniform, alongside some of the BXD Droids recently confirmed to be making the leap from Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks to the film.
- Weaver admitted she had never seen The Mandalorian when Favreau offered her the role, but then binged the series and quickly knew she wanted to do the film.
- And yes, Grogu made an appearance at the panel too!
- The Mandalorian and Grogu opens May 22, 2026.
- Check out more from Star Wars Celebration Japan here at Laughing Place, including at our live blog.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com