“The Bear” Star Jeremy Allen White Has Joined “The Mandalorian & Grogu” Movie In a Fairly Surprising Role

In some surprising news coming out of A Galaxy Far, Far Away this afternoon, The Bear star Jeremy Alllen White has reportedly been cast in Lucasfilm’s upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. But his role may not be quite what you’d expect from the acclaimed actor.

What’s happening:

The entertainment news trade publication Variety has reported that acclaimed actor Jeremy Allen White will be stepping into the Star Wars galaxy via Lucasfilm's upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.

White will be voicing the character of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt. Rotta was first seen in the 2008 animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars theatrical movie, and has since made scant few appearances in Star Wars publishing.

, White will be voicing the character of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt. Rotta was first seen in the 2008 animated theatrical movie, and has since made scant few appearances in Star Wars publishing. Jeremy Allen White may currently be best known for his role in FX’s The Bear (also owned by The Walt Disney Company), which completed its third season this past summer, but he has also notably starred in the 2023 film The Iron Claw and the Showtime dramedy series Shameless. White has won numerous awards for his acting, including multiple Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Emmy Awards for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear.

What they’re saying:

Variety: “Plot details have been hard to come by for ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ so White’s casting as Jabba’s son provides the first real glimpse for what could be in store for the titular bounty hunter and his adorably wee adopted son. Their Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ is set in the years following the events of 1983’s ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,’ in which Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strangles Jabba to death. The recent spin-off series ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ revealed that Jabba’s absence left a power vacuum among the organized crime bosses on Tatooine; two of Jabba’s cousins make a play for his territory, only to be defeated by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who takes over instead. It seems likely that, with Jabba’s son somehow involved in the new film, Boba Fett and his deputy Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) could show up as well.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released into theaters on May 22nd, 2026.