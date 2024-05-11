Sigourney Weaver Reportedly in Talks for Role in “The Mandalorian & Grogu”

In space, no one can hear you jump from one franchise to another. Sigourney Weaver is reportedly in talks to take on a key role in Lucasflim’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, according to Deadline.
- The plot details still being kept under wraps for The Mandalorian & Grogu, there is no word as to what Weaver’s role might actually be.
- Lucasfilm has not commented on the potential casting.
- Weaver is of course known for her iconic role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise.
- More recently, she has also appeared in both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water as Dr. Grace Augustine.
- The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to be the newest Star Wars film heading to the big screen.
- Recently announced by Lucasfilm, the new film will follow the two leads of The Mandalorian as they embark on a brand new adventure.
- The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.
- The Mandalorian & Grogu also joins the previously announced Dave Filoni-led film, which is set to wrap up the Mando-verse.
- The film was also one of 15 films to secure a 2024 production tax credit through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program
- The Mandalorian & Grogu begins production this year.