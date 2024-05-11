Sigourney Weaver Reportedly in Talks for Role in “The Mandalorian & Grogu”

In space, no one can hear you jump from one franchise to another. Sigourney Weaver is reportedly in talks to take on a key role in Lucasflim’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, according to Deadline.

The plot details still being kept under wraps The Mandalorian & Grogu , there is no word as to what Weaver’s role might actually be.

, there is no word as to what Weaver’s role might actually be. Lucasfilm has not commented on the potential casting.

Weaver is of course known for her iconic role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise.

franchise. More recently, she has also appeared in both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water as Dr. Grace Augustine.

and as Dr. Grace Augustine. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to be the newest Star Wars

is set to be the newest Recently announced by Lucasfilm The Mandalorian as they embark on a brand new adventure.

as they embark on a brand new adventure. The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian & Grogu also joins the previously announced Dave Filoni-led film

also joins the The film was also one of 15 films to secure a 2024 production tax credit

The Mandalorian & Grogu begins production this year.