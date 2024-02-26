“The Mandalorian & Grogu” Granted California Tax Credit

The Mandalorians are known for secrecy…and tax breaks in California.
What’s Happening:
- The previously announced The Mandalorian & Grogu from Lucasfilm is one of 15 films to secure a 2024 production tax credit through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program, reports Variety.
- California’s Film Commission has called The Mandalorian & Grogu the biggest budget film to ever qualify for the state’s tax program.
- The film is expected to generate $166 million in spending for California, thus their choice in granting them a tax credit.
- The tax credit is also being granted to other films from Disney and 20th Century that are yet to be titled.
- The Mandalorian & Grogu will begin production this year and will be directed by Jon Favreau.
More Star Wars News:
