“The Mandalorian & Grogu” Granted California Tax Credit

The Mandalorians are known for secrecy…and tax breaks in California.

What’s Happening:

The previously announced The Mandalorian & Grogu from Lucasfilm is one of 15 films to secure a 2024 production tax credit through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program, reports Variety

from Lucasfilm is one of 15 films to secure a 2024 production tax credit through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program, California’s Film Commission has called The Mandalorian & Grogu the biggest budget film to ever qualify for the state’s tax program.

the biggest budget film to ever qualify for the state’s tax program. The film is expected to generate $166 million in spending for California, thus their choice in granting them a tax credit.

The tax credit is also being granted to other films from Disney and 20th Century that are yet to be titled.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will begin production this year and will be directed by Jon Favreau.

