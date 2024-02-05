Exclusive Reveal: Hasbro’s Latest Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Mix-and-Match Collection and R5-D4 Droidables

In the past, we here at Laughing Place have had the opportunity to talk about (and even reveal) a wide variety of toys in Hasbro’s Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line. And today, we’ve been given the chance to make even more exclusive reveals from this popular Hasbro series. Below, you’ll find images and details from the new collection of Lightsaber Forge mix-and-match toys– plus one very cute addition to Hasbro’s Star Wars Droidables series– which will all be arriving at major retailers this spring.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE BAYLAN SKOLL LIGHTSABER ($14.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE BAYLAN SKOLL LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Baylan Skoll in the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable orange blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a translucent cover that exposes the innerworkings of the Lightsaber and its internal power source, the kyber crystal. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE LUKE SKYWALKER LIGHTSABER ($14.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE LUKE SKYWALKER LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars galaxy. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable green blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a translucent cover that exposes the innerworkings of the Lightsaber and its internal power source, the kyber crystal. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE AHSOKA TANO LIGHTSABER ($14.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE AHSOKA TANO LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Ahsoka Tano from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable white blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a translucent cover that exposes the innerworkings of the Lightsaber and its internal power source, the kyber crystal. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE SABINE WREN ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER ($27.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE SABINE WREN ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Sabine Wren in the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable glowing green blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a see-through glowing core, inspired by the kyber crystal found at the heart of every Jedi’s Lightsaber. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARKSABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER ($27.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARKSABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber as seen in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable glowing blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a see-through glowing core, inspired by the kyber crystal found at the heart of every Lightsaber. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARTH VADER ELECTRONIC RED LIGHTSABER ($27.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARTH VADER ELECTRONIC RED LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader. Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable glowing red blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Plus, this Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsaber features a see-through glowing core, inspired by the kyber crystal found at the heart of every Lightsaber. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!”

STAR WARS DROIDABLES R5-D4 ($19.99) – “Meet the STAR WARS DROIDABLES R5-D4, your expressive, de-stressive sidekick! This 4-inch portable pal is packed with 20+ lights and sound effects inspired by R5-D4 from the Star Wars galaxy. Rock his head forward, backward, side to side, and even in a circular motion to discover more than 20 different reactions – happy, sad, excited, and maybe even some hidden surprises. This interactive R5-D4 figure includes batteries, so kids can start rocking R5-D4’s head and unlocking his sound effects right away. Collect all the characters in the Droidables line including R2-D2, BB-8 and Chopper (C1-10P)!”

The above Star Wars toys from Hasbro will be available this spring at major retailers, except the R5-D4 Droidables, which will be available exclusively at Walmart until August 1st. Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge and Droidables products each sold separately. Subject to availability.