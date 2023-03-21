Exclusive Mando Mania Reveal – Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Forge Electronic White Lightsaber from “The Mandalorian”

Ever since she first appeared in the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated feature film and the beloved television series that followed, the character of Ahsoka Tano has been a fan-favorite. And now that she’s appeared in live-action thanks to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett (not to mention the highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka), this Togruta former Jedi Padawan– who has been portrayed by both Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson– has entered the mainstream pop-culture consciousness in a big way.

That’s a big part of the reason why Laughing Place is so thrilled to present an exclusive reveal for this week’s “Mando Mania” Star Wars merchandise initiative: the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER from our friends at Hasbro.

Watch Exclusive Reveal – Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Forge Electronic White Lightsaber from "The Mandalorian":

As part of this week's "Mando Mania" Star Wars merchandise announcements in conjunction with the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, LaughingPlace.com can exclusively reveal the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER from the popular toy company Hasbro.

Hasbro's official description: "Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+."

Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable white blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

The STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER is recommended for ages 4 years and up. It will become available this summer for a retail price of $27.99, and it is available for pre-order right now

