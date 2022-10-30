Ahsoka Tano Actresses Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson Meet for First Time on Set of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

With Star Wars: Ahsoka set to bring the live-action version of the fan-favorite character to Disney+ next year, the actor who voiced the character for a long time visited the set of the series to meet the actor who portrays the character for the very first time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ashley Eckstein has voiced Ahsoka Tano for years, in series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars Rebels and most recently Tales of the Jedi on Disney+.

and most recently on Disney+. When the character made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian

The two met for the first time on the set of the new series, when Eckstein visited recently. She told Entertainment Weekly what their first meeting was like: "She was just lovely. We just really hit it off, which I knew we would. I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so excited. It was such an incredible moment."

Eckstein also let fans know that she was really only there for a set visit and not to film a cameo for the series: "I don't wanna start a rumor. People are like, 'She's on the set. She played a character.' No, it was just a set visit. So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series."

She did however recently get to voice Ahsoka again for Tales of the Jedi and she talked a bit about her experience doing so: "It was just incredible. You know, I never take anything for granted. Every single time I finish a project, I never think, 'Okay, well, what's the next one?' I just look at it with gratitude and I'm just so happy that I still get to voice Ahsoka all these years later."

and she talked a bit about her experience doing so: Eckstein is still hoping to voice the character again in the future though, perhaps with more installments of the new series of shorts: "There's so many moments that we didn't get to see and so many questions we have and I think this is a great way to explore those questions and answer those questions. So, we're starting with six, but man, it would be a dream if we got to make more."



More on Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Other stars of Star Wars: Ahsoka include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker and Ray Stevenson plays a mystery villain.

Plot details are not known, but the setup includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.

ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is directing at least one episode of the series, currently nearing the end of filming on season one.