Ahsoka Tano Actresses Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson Meet for First Time on Set of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

With Star Wars: Ahsoka set to bring the live-action version of the fan-favorite character to Disney+ next year, the actor who voiced the character for a long time visited the set of the series to meet the actor who portrays the character for the very first time, according to Entertainment Weekly.
- Ashley Eckstein has voiced Ahsoka Tano for years, in series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and most recently Tales of the Jedi on Disney+.
- When the character made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, she was played instead by Rosario Dawson.
- The two met for the first time on the set of the new series, when Eckstein visited recently. She told Entertainment Weekly what their first meeting was like:
- "She was just lovely. We just really hit it off, which I knew we would. I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so excited. It was such an incredible moment."
- Eckstein also let fans know that she was really only there for a set visit and not to film a cameo for the series:
- "I don't wanna start a rumor. People are like, 'She's on the set. She played a character.' No, it was just a set visit. So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series."
- She did however recently get to voice Ahsoka again for Tales of the Jedi and she talked a bit about her experience doing so:
- "It was just incredible. You know, I never take anything for granted. Every single time I finish a project, I never think, 'Okay, well, what's the next one?' I just look at it with gratitude and I'm just so happy that I still get to voice Ahsoka all these years later."
- Eckstein is still hoping to voice the character again in the future though, perhaps with more installments of the new series of shorts:
- "There's so many moments that we didn't get to see and so many questions we have and I think this is a great way to explore those questions and answer those questions. So, we're starting with six, but man, it would be a dream if we got to make more."
More on Star Wars: Ahsoka:
- Other stars of Star Wars: Ahsoka include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.
- Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker and Ray Stevenson plays a mystery villain.
- Plot details are not known, but the setup includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is directing at least one episode of the series, currently nearing the end of filming on season one.
