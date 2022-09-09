Eman Esfandi Cast as Ezra Bridger in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eman Esfandi (Red 11) has joined the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka as fan-favorite character Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels.

Ezra Bridger first debuted in the 2014 animated series Star Wars Rebels , where he was voiced by actor Taylor Gray.

, where he was voiced by actor Taylor Gray. The character grew from an orphan with a knack for the Force into a Rebel who trained in the ways of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Ahsoka series stars Rosario Dawson as titular Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who first jumped to live action in season two of The Mandalorian and also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett .

Other stars include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker and Ray Stevenson plays a mystery villain.

Plot details are not known, but the setup includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is directing at least one episode of the series, currently nearing the end of filming on season one.