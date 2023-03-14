“Mando Mania” Week Three Introduces “Book of Boba Fett” Figures, Spider Tank LEGO Set and Accessories

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

What’s Happening:

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

fashionable socks from Rock 'Em Socks, plus a LEGO set inspired by the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Mando Mania Week Two

Today, StarWars.com shares a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Tusken Warrior, new designs from Enso Rings, a playset from LEGO and some other exciting accessories.

Tusken Warrior – Star Wars: The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

The fearsome Tusken Warrior joins Hasbro’s popular 3.75-inch scale line, based on the character from The Book of Boba Fett. Pre-orders will open on March 15th.

Darksaber, Grogu, and The Mandalorian Rings by Enso Rings

These understated rings inspired by The Mandalorian are a fashionable bounty to hunt. Each (the Darksaber, Grogu, and the Mandalorian) features laser-etched art on a premium silicone DualTone ring.

LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank by the LEGO Group

It came from the depths of Mandalore! Mando, Grogu, and Bo-Katan make a formidable squad in taking down this technological terror — first seen in The Mandalorian Season 3 — with an all-new LEGO set for fans to enjoy.

PopOut Grogu and PopOut Mandalorian by PopSockets

Bring balance to your mobile device with these new Mando-themed PopOuts!

The Mandalorian Socks by Rock ‘Em Socks

It’s Mando Mania in your sock drawer! Celebrate Season 3 with three different designs featuring Mando and Grogu.

More Mando Mania:

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.