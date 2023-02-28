“Mando Mania” Kicks Off With Gaming Headphones, an Emoji Blitz Event and More

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The fun kicks off today, February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

Logitech G A30 Wireless Headset The Mandalorian Edition by Logitech

This handsome headset features a sharp black and silver color scheme, customizable speaker tags, and comes decorated with well-designed nods to Mando, including the image of Din Djarin, his mudhorn signet, and more, including some Easter eggs.

Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi – Using the Force & Silicone Case Set by Bandai

Form your own clan of two as you watch over this adorable Grogu Tamagotchi, feeding and playing with the young being. The special protective case in the image of Grogu adds to the fun and cute factor.

This Is the Way LifePlanner by Erin Condren

Erin Condren’s bestselling planner meets The Mandalorian in a stylish design.

Grogu in Pram Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Speaker by Fabrique

This is the Way…to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and more.

Disney Emoji Blitz New Events by Jam City

Whether you’re a longtime Disney Emoji Blitz player or are looking to jump in, developer Jam City has some exciting new events for everyone. Log in to the popular match-3 mobile game on March 1 to participate in the Moff Gideon Villain Event. Keep playing March 2-6 to join The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett Item Event to collect the newest emoji: Bo-Katan!

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st on Disney+