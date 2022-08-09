Heading Back to School with Fun New Items From Erin Condren

With a new school year just around the corner, Erin Condren has released several new designs for their notebooks, planners, and desk essentials featuring Minions, Star Wars characters, and dinosaurs from Jurassic World.

includes a monthly planning calendar along with pages to keep a reading log, goal tracking, daily routine for the month, and more encouraging organizational skills early. Theiroffers younger writers a very special place to showcase their budding skills. The pages also offer a drawing space along with writing zones.

If you are unfamiliar with Erin Condren products, you’ll quickly discover that personalization is a key element. They offer cover personalization on most items. Many of the coil covers can be swapped out giving you the option to change the cover throughout the year and are heavy laminated allowing you to write-on, wipe-off important items. And they offer several planning elements such as a re-markable To Do Lists that can snap into the coils. If you enjoy adding graphic elements to your calendar, be sure to check out their variety of washi tapes and sticker sheets.

So as we transition to the second half of 2022, take a look at the variety of Erin Condren’s attractive scheduling tools and perhaps you’ll discover they reinvigorate your efforts in achieving your 2022 goals.