New Grogu Tamagotchi Coming Soon

For those who love Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, you can soon bring him home as your very own Tamagotchi according to The Verge.
What’s Happening:
- Soon, fans will be able to have their very own Grogu Tamagotchi pet.
- This will allow you to take care of the adorable character from The Mandalorian by feeding him squid chowder and macarons, playing some mini-games, and unlocking a bunch of outfits.
- Be warned, if you feed him too much squid chowder, the squid will jump on him.
- The tagline reads, "Will you be able to successfully nurture Grogu, or will the Dark Trooper take him away first?"
- There is no official release date as of yet, but Bandai Namco says it will be available to preorder "soon" on Amazon.