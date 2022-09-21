New Grogu Tamagotchi Coming Soon

For those who love Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, you can soon bring him home as your very own Tamagotchi according to The Verge.

What’s Happening:

Soon, fans will be able to have their very own Grogu Tamagotchi pet.

This will allow you to take care of the adorable character from The Mandalorian

Be warned, if you feed him too much squid chowder, the squid will jump on him.

The tagline reads, "Will you be able to successfully nurture Grogu, or will the Dark Trooper take him away first?"

There is no official release date as of yet, but Bandai Namco says it will be available to preorder "soon" on Amazon.