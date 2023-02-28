Master the Galaxy With New Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset “The Mandalorian” Edition

Star Wars fans can take their gaming experience to the next level with Logitech G and their latest gaming headset inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

What’s Happening:

Logitech G, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., has announced the new A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian Edition.

Edition. Designed for the modern gamer and ultimate fan, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition

Let no bounty escape with the sleek and seamless design of the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition headset that features an advanced detachable boom microphone and an integrated mic.

Fans can enjoy personalization by customizing the EQ and more from the Logitech G mobile app for iOS and Android.

The A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition offers maximum flexibility and mobility, Logitech’s advanced pro-grade LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5 mm aux connectivity so fans can conquer the galaxy whether playing at their desk, the couch or on-the-go.

The Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian Edition is available on Astrotech.com

A30 WIRELESS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION

Highlights

True to the franchise’s legendary aesthetic and mirroring the sleek design of the original A30 headset, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition features: Beskar steel-inspired colorways Cushy memory foam padding in the earpads Headband with a just-right clamping force, creating an easy yet balanced and secure feel Removable, magnetic ear cushions offering full customization opportunities



The special edition headset comes equipped with custom speaker tags featuring the profile of Din Djarin on the left speaker tag and a Clan Mudhorn signet on the right speaker tag.

Other easter eggs inspired by the show include: Ka’rta symbol of Mandalore “This Is The Way” scripted in Mandalorian Left and right side differentiators hidden behind the headset’s speaker tags hardware

As for sound, the headset offers crystal clear voice quality with 40 mm audio drivers for big booms and an absolutely immersive experience.

The headset boasts a battery life of more than 27 hours, so you can enjoy wireless freedom across platforms for days, and Play Anywhere through the galaxy.

Compatibility:

Combining style and comfort for play across devices and featuring custom audio mixing, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition enables gamers, collectors and fans alike to master every playstyle in the galaxy and hunt on all platforms, including: Xbox Series X|S Playstation* Nintendo Switch PC Mac iOS Android



*Cross compatibility available via USB dongle, sold separately.

